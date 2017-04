Senior White House official: ‘The clock has now run out’ on North Korea ‘and all options are on the table’

Elizabeth Preza 04 Apr 2017 at 18:37 ET

A senior White House official on Tuesday said North Korea’s nuclear program has officially crossed U.S. diplomacy, telling CNN, “the clock has now run out and all options are on the table.”

The statement comes after South Korean officials say North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off its eastern coast.

