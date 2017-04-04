‘Shame on them’: Robert Reich tears apart the GOP’s plan to bring Trumpcare back from the dead

Robert Reich (Screen cap).

Reacting to the news that the Republican Party is trying to revive President Donald Trump’s previously dead health care plan, economist Robert Reich thinks the GOP ought to be ashamed of itself.

In a Facebook post written on Tuesday afternoon, Reich explained exactly what the House Freedom Caucus is trying to get added to “Trumpcare” — and how those additions would make an already unpopular bill “far crueler” than it was before.

“States could also opt out of law’s requirement that insurers cover people with serious diseases and pre-existing conditions – allowing insurers to charge sick people far higher premiums (and co-payments and deductibles) than healthy people,” Reich explained of the GOP’s new plan.

Reich then noted that this policy would not only destroy one of Obamacare’s most popular provisions, but it would also violate President Trump’s repeated promise to make sure that any repeal of the Affordable Care Act would leave in place protections for people with preexisting conditions.

“In other words, sick people will fend for themselves, and insurers could shop for healthy people and try to avoid sick people — as they did before the Affordable Care Act,” Reich concluded. “Shame on them.”

