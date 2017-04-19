Quantcast

‘Stay strong, papa bear’: Stephen Colbert unleashes Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert to commemorate O’Reilly’s demise

Elizabeth Preza

19 Apr 2017 at 21:50 ET                   
Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday brought back his Comedy Central character to pay homage to the man that started it all: ousted Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

“I owe a lot to Bill O’Reilly,” Colbert noted, before introducing a statement from “Bill O’Reilly’s biggest fan.”

Watch the videos below, via CBS:

