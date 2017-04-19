‘Stay strong, papa bear’: Stephen Colbert unleashes Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert to commemorate O’Reilly’s demise

Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday brought back his Comedy Central character to pay homage to the man that started it all: ousted Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

“I owe a lot to Bill O’Reilly,” Colbert noted, before introducing a statement from “Bill O’Reilly’s biggest fan.”

Watch the videos below, via CBS:

Tonight! Late Show host Stephen Colbert reacts to #BillOReilly's dismissal from Fox News. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4pAIBJ9aGJ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 20, 2017