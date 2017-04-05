Quantcast

Steve Bannon threatened to quit if he was removed from National Security Council: report

Elizabeth Preza

05 Apr 2017 at 22:42 ET                   
Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s chief strategist, threatened to quit over the president’s decision to demote him on the National Security Council, the New York Times reports.

According to a new report, Bannon “resisted the move” and threatened to leave the team if the change was implemented, despite a White House official presenting the decision to as a natural progression, rather than a demotion.

Read the report at the New York Times.

