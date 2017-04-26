Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Stop crying, bro! They gonna think we did something!’: Unarmed black teens sob as cop holds them at gunpoint

Sarah K. Burris

26 Apr 2017 at 22:04 ET                   
Grand Rapids cop pulls gun on teens (Photo: Screen capture)

Last month, officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan were responding to a call about an armed suspect when they pulled their gun on five teenagers minding their own business.

The body cam video posted by BuzzFeed revealed sobbing teens forced to lay on the ground as the officer pointed his gun at them.

“Guys, get on the ground. Keep your hands out,” a Grand Rapids police officer tells a group of youths in the video. “Just follow our directions and we’ll be all right, OK?”

The teens are seen raising their hands before laying on the sidewalk.

“Stop crying, bro! They gonna think we did something!” one of the boy’s friends can be heard saying.

You can watch clips of the video below:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Where’s the infrastructure bill?’: Pelosi challenges Trump on ‘incomplete’ first 100 days
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+