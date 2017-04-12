‘That’s a lie’: Town hall attendees shout down Arizona Republican after he disses Obamacare

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) (Photo: Screen capture)

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) had a difficult town hall on Tuesday night in Mesa, Arizona, in which his answers to questions were often drowned out by boos and jeers, AZCentral captured.

Biggs has spent years claiming that President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare legislation was a failed policy and that the nation’s current system is faltering. Specifically, Biggs claimed that the so-called “high-risk pools” were embedded in Obamacare. The comment prompted the audience to shout out “no” but Biggs claimed he’s read the bill and knows that they are there. As a fact check, the GOP replacement for Obamacare has “high-risk pools” that would replace the current system.

“It is embedded in Obamacare,” he repeated. “But it has not been used very much.”

“That’s a lie,” a woman can be heard saying in the video.

When it comes to the GOP’s plan, however, Biggs said he didn’t like it.

“I do not like that bill because it does not keep a promise we made to repeal [the Affordable Care Act],” Biggs said, as the audience applauded. “It leaves the framework in place. Those of you who like Obamacare, this is your best alternative.”

This is Biggs’ first town hall after taking office in January. He was one of few tea party members to oppose Speaker Paul Ryan’s American Health Care Act.

The largest boos came when an audience member asked Biggs if he believed in climate change. He claimed that a recent hearing in the House Science, Space and Technology Committee revealed that the integrity of some evidence could be disputed. He stopped abruptly as the 600-person event booed him but went on to claim he read things about climate change being real too.

