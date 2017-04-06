‘The closest thing we have to state TV’: Seth Meyers destroys Fox News’ ‘sycophantic coverage’ of Trump

Seth Meyers (Screengrab)

Seth Meyer on Wednesday decimated Donald Trump over the president’s support of Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, noting that it might have something to do with the network’s “sycophantic coverage” of his administration.

Pointing out that Trump regularly hypes shows on the Fox News channel, Meyers quipped, “the president literally just recommends TV shows now.”

“Instead of a Bible, trump should have been sworn in on a TV guide,” Meyers added.

Watch the full video below, via Late Night: