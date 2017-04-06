Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘The closest thing we have to state TV’: Seth Meyers destroys Fox News’ ‘sycophantic coverage’ of Trump

Elizabeth Preza

06 Apr 2017 at 00:16 ET                   
Seth Meyers (Screengrab)

Seth Meyer on Wednesday decimated Donald Trump over the president’s support of Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, noting that it might have something to do with the network’s “sycophantic coverage” of his administration.

Pointing out that Trump regularly hypes shows on the Fox News channel, Meyers quipped, “the president literally just recommends TV shows now.”

“Instead of a Bible, trump should have been sworn in on a TV guide,” Meyers added.

Watch the full video below, via Late Night:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Audience boos after Nikki Haley insists Trump’s ‘actions’ are tough on Russia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+