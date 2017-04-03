Quantcast

The internet recoils in disgust after report suggests Trump won because he’s handsome

Sarah K. Burris

03 Apr 2017 at 12:17 ET                   
(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

While more than half of America thinks President Donald Trump should resign, one columnist cited a recent study that hinges on Trump’s success to his physique.

The columnist cited a study led by a professor of social psychology at the University of Helsinki, which concluded that good looks matter to conservative voters more than liberal ones in the U.S., Europe and other countries. The study is consistent with others, which have said that attractive people earn more money and are able to achieve greater success in life than those with average looks.

Those on Twitter, however, seemed to take real issue with the fact that anyone could find Trump attractive.

