‘The No-Job Zone’: Gleeful internet dances on the grave of Bill O’Reilly’s career

Brad Reed

19 Apr 2017 at 15:00 ET                   
Bill O'Reilly on YouTube (screen capture)

Bill O’Reilly has officially been ousted from his position at Fox News — and many people across the internet are dancing in celebration.

Although O’Reilly’s longtime fans will surely be upset by Fox’s decision to cave to advertiser pressure in the wake of O’Reilly’s multiple sexual harassment lawsuit settlements, the longtime Fox host’s many haters couldn’t contain their glee at his current predicament.

Cher, however, pointed out that even though both O’Reilly and longtime Fox boss Roger Ailes have lost their jobs, alleged serial harasser President Donald Trump still has his job.

Nonetheless, the reaction on Twitter as a whole was one of joy. Below are some of the top reactions to Fox’s decision to part ways with O’Reilly.

