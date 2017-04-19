‘The No-Job Zone’: Gleeful internet dances on the grave of Bill O’Reilly’s career

Bill O'Reilly on YouTube (screen capture)

Bill O’Reilly has officially been ousted from his position at Fox News — and many people across the internet are dancing in celebration.

Although O’Reilly’s longtime fans will surely be upset by Fox’s decision to cave to advertiser pressure in the wake of O’Reilly’s multiple sexual harassment lawsuit settlements, the longtime Fox host’s many haters couldn’t contain their glee at his current predicament.

Cher, however, pointed out that even though both O’Reilly and longtime Fox boss Roger Ailes have lost their jobs, alleged serial harasser President Donald Trump still has his job.

3 FAMOUS OLD MEN…ROGER AILELS,

BILL O’REILLY,& DONALD TRUMP HAVE SEXUALLY HARASSED WOMEN 4 YRS,TWO GOT FIRED,& ONE WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT‼️ — Cher (@cher) April 19, 2017

Nonetheless, the reaction on Twitter as a whole was one of joy. Below are some of the top reactions to Fox’s decision to part ways with O’Reilly.

The No Job Zone pic.twitter.com/NGTcuS0ojX — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) April 19, 2017

@DylanByers Maybe Trump can hire him to be his National Director of Sexual Predators. — SaveThePlanetXO (@Savetheplanetxo) April 19, 2017

@DylanByers @gabrielsherman Birds of a Sexual Harassment Feather wiretap, harass,lie, settled & cover up together pic.twitter.com/7w7MvsVgoh — KAT TALES TV (@KatTalesTV) April 19, 2017

Bye Bill O'Reilly…hope you lose all of your money too!👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼 — Angela (@OhNoZombies74) April 19, 2017

I Was Ambushed By Bill O’Reilly. But I Still Have A Job And He Doesn’t. AMA. — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) April 19, 2017

It is Christmas in April! First we learned Chaffetz will not be running for re-election, and now we learn Bill O'Reilly is fired! — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) April 19, 2017

It's so fitting that the career of Bill O'Reilly, that bombastic shitheel, comes to a sputtering end without so much as a "goodbye." — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 19, 2017

After decades of lies, Bill O'Reilly has officially been fired. You see? Sometimes if you wait, good things CAN happen in this life! — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) April 19, 2017

Now who is gonna fight the war on christmas?https://t.co/lhydqe1FEE — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) April 19, 2017

@KeithOlbermann Ah, Bill O'Reilly how we will not miss you…

Your xenophobic, misogynistic, racist rants..

Your skewing facts for your agenda..

Quieted now — Tony O (@FlowsDownHill) April 19, 2017

Serial abusers given free reign to terrorize women for decades right up until it became legally untenable while they sermonized on morality. pic.twitter.com/lMUlEcsQOl — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) April 19, 2017