Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘The position was overbooked’: Internet gleeful after United CEO loses out on promotion

Elizabeth Preza

21 Apr 2017 at 18:14 ET                   
Oscar Munoz (Screen Capture)

United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz will not be promoted to chairman of the company next year as was planned, CNBC’s Steve Kopack reports.

The decision comes weeks after Chicago airport police bloodied a paying customer who refused to give up his seat for a company flight attendant.
 News that Munoz would not get a planned promotion ticked Twitter users:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CEO of Peter Thiel-backed Palantir slams Trump as a ‘bully’ who brags about his ‘fictitious wealth’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+