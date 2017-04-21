‘The position was overbooked’: Internet gleeful after United CEO loses out on promotion
United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz will not be promoted to chairman of the company next year as was planned, CNBC’s Steve Kopack reports.
The decision comes weeks after Chicago airport police bloodied a paying customer who refused to give up his seat for a company flight attendant.
News that Munoz would not get a planned promotion ticked Twitter users:
Bumped from his seat https://t.co/2M3j2ZvFVA
— James Pindell (@JamesPindell) April 21, 2017
@SteveKopack The position was over booked
— Harbaugh's Headset (@jimsheadset) April 21, 2017
Wow, must be rough to be denied a seat you expected to receive https://t.co/Huvs6Y4H1X
— Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) April 21, 2017
#Reaccommodated https://t.co/wB2BWQcsIi
— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) April 21, 2017
So he was re-accomodated. https://t.co/GB8RIKtzM2
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2017