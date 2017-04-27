‘They know it’s dumb’: Republicans in Congress hate Trump’s wall just as much as Democrats

(Photo by Marc Nozell/Flickr)

Republicans in Congress recognize that President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful wall” is “dumb” and they have no intention of ever supporting it.

A new Politico report alleges that Trump will lose his pet project, but not because of Democrats, because of Trump’s own party.

“Republicans in Congress don’t want the wall. And that is the most under-reported aspect of this whole skirmish,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI). “Republicans in the leadership of both chambers actually hate that idea. They know it’s dumb.”

The federal government is funded through this weekend, but it will only kick the can down the road until September when another budget is due. Republicans doubt they’ll be able to garner enough Republican support to pass a budget with support from the tea party members. If the budget has Trump’s wall in it, Republicans don’t anticipate Democrats supporting it either.

“I don’t see the Democrats getting more agreeable,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) told Politico.

While there are some things Democrats agree with Trump on when it comes to border security, the wall is not one of them.

“It certainly won’t get 60 votes. It wouldn’t get 50,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) prophesied.