Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘This is a long-term play’: GOP mega-donor convinced Bannon to stay on at White House

Sarah K. Burris

06 Apr 2017 at 00:53 ET                   
Steve Bannon at Bloggers Briefing in October 19, 2010 (Don Irvine/Flickr)

Longtime confident of Steve Bannon and Republican donor Rebekah Mercer, was behind the decision to stay on as President Donald Trump’s senior aide. Reports late Wednesday night revealed Bannon was considering resigning, after being removed from the National Security Council, but Mercer “prevailed upon him to stay,” Politico reported.

“Bekah tried to convince him that this is a long-term play,” another person familiar involved with the situation confirmed.

Mercer’s family is a major investor in Breitbart News, the right-wing site Bannon once led. She also became a quick supporter of Trump during the 2016 campaign. Bannon also served as vice president for Cambridge Analytica, a data-analytics firm that is largely owned by Mercer’s family along with Bannon.

The White House told Politico that Bannon didn’t take any steps indicating he might be leaving and any suggestion that he was going to resign was “total nonsense.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Comic W. Kamau Bell’s PSA to black youth: ‘Do not give cops Pepsi as a way to stop them from abusing you’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+