Three killed in Fresno, California shooting spree

A gunman opened fire in downtown Fresno, California, on Tuesday, killing three people before he was taken into custody, local media reported, citing police.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was also wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Fresno Motel on Sunday, the Fresno Bee newspaper reported.

Fresno is an agricultural hub in California’s central valley, about 170 miles southeast of San Francisco.

