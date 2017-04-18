Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Three killed in Fresno, California shooting spree

Reuters

18 Apr 2017 at 16:05 ET                   
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

A gunman opened fire in downtown Fresno, California, on Tuesday, killing three people before he was taken into custody, local media reported, citing police.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was also wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Fresno Motel on Sunday, the Fresno Bee newspaper reported.

Fresno is an agricultural hub in California’s central valley, about 170 miles southeast of San Francisco.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Richard Chang)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Shep Smith rains on Trump’s Buy American announcement: Prices will go way up for you
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+