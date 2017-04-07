Tillerson’s Russia 180: ‘Either Russia has been complicit or Russia has been simply incompetent’

Rex Tillerson's visit comes at a sensitive time for US-Russia relations (AFP Photo/EMMANUEL DUNAND)

Sec. Rex Tillerson explained to press at Mar-a-Lago that the United States did inform Moscow of the bombing of the airfield in Syria but they didn’t use any Russian infrastructure to enact it. His comments came moments after President Donald Trump addressed the nation on the 59 Tomahawk missiles launched into Syria.

“This was a 100 percent U.S. military operation tonight,” Tillerson said.

He went on to chastise Russia, saying that they “failed” to live up to the agreement to ensure chemical weapons were removed from Syria. The deal between the U.S. and Russia in 2013 ensured inspectors would be given “immediate unfettered access” with a “comprehensive list” of weapons Syria possessed and would ensure the weapons were removed and destroyed.

“Clearly Russia has failed in its responsibility to deliver on that commitment,” Tillerson said, according to a transcript. “Either Russia has been complicit or Russia has been simply incompetent in its ability to deliver on its end of that agreement.”

The strike this week on civilians indicate that Assad still had chemical weapons, which is a violation of the deal.

Tillerson was previously such a Russian ally that he was awarded the “Russian Order of Friendship” by President Vladimir Putin.