Time-lapse photos show just how quickly the world’s glaciers are disappearing
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
An elegy for ice Justin LaBerge via Flickr The world’s glaciers are disappearing quickly. The rapid melting of Iceland’s Sólheimajökull glacier is tangible. When I visited in 2013, our guide punctuated every few steps by saying, “Ten years ago the glacier would have started here …. five years ago the glacier would have started here.” Each…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion