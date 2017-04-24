Quantcast

REVEALED: Trump advisor hosted a fundraiser for far-right French candidate Marine Le Pen at Trump Tower

Elizabeth Preza

24 Apr 2017 at 21:27 ET                   
French far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech on December 13, 2015 in Henin-Beaumont (AFP Photo/Denis Charlet)

A day before her photo was snapped in a low-key meeting at Trump Tower, far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen held a fundraiser in the president-elect’s building.

The party was organized by Italian businessman George Lombardi, who lives in Trump Tower and served as an informal advisor to Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign.

“There were people [at the party] who were favorable to her, supporters, people who are friends of mine, entrepreneurs, at least three UN ambassadors, some political consultants and advisers,” Lombardi told EUobserver.

