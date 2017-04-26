Trump agrees not to terminate NAFTA after calls with Canada’s Trudeau and Mexico’s Nieto

President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

Donald Trump on Wednesday agreed not to terminate NAFTA, reneging on a central promise of his campaign.

The decision came after calls with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Peña Nieto. In a readout of the call from the White House Office of the Press Secretary, the Trump administration promised a swift “renegotiation of the NAFTA deal.”

“Late this afternoon, President Donald J. Trump spoke with both President Peña Nieto of Mexico and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada,” the White House said. “Both conversations were pleasant and productive. President Trump agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time and the leaders agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures, to enable the renegotiation of the NAFTA deal to the benefit of all three countries.”

Trump repeatedly criticized NAFTA throughout the 2016 presidential election. During a debate with then-rival Hilary Clinton, Trump declared NAFTA “the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere, but certainly ever signed in this country.”