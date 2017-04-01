Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump aide accused of federal ethics violation over threatening tweet

David Ferguson

01 Apr 2017 at 23:23 ET                   
White House social media director and senior adviser Dan Scavino Jr. (Facebook.com)

Ethics attorneys say White House director of social media and senior adviser to President Donald Trump Dan Scavino Jr. strayed into questionable territory on Saturday when he fired a hostile tweet at Freedom Caucus member Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI).

Politico reported that Scavino may be in violation of the Hatch Act, a 1932 federal ban on electioneering by government officials.

On Saturday morning, Pres. Trump tweeted his latest attack on the far-right Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives. Still smarting from last week’s failure of his healthcare bill, Trump is blaming the Freedom Caucus for not supporting him.

In his tweet, the president pledged to “fight” members of the caucus with primary challengers in 2018.

Scavino singled out Michigan libertarian Congressman Amash in a tweet, calling him a “liability” to his district.

Former George W. Bush administration ethics lawyer Richard Painter responded with alarm, writing, “Look at the official photo on this page. Read the Hatch Act and fire this man NOW. Someone call OSC.”

The Office of the Special Council (OSC) is an independent federal ethics watchdog agency.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Mark Cuban: Trump didn’t collude with Russia — he’s not smart enough for something that complicated
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+