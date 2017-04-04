Trump ally Roger Stone accuses Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner of leaking ‘fake news’ to ‘Morning Joe’

Roger Stone (RT)

Longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone on Tuesday publicly accused Trump’s son-in-law of leaking damaging information about the White House to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

During an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Stone called out Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner for constantly leaking dirt to Scarborough, the MSNBC host who has of late been very critical of the president’s performance.

“Sources tell me the president’s son-in-law enjoys a very lively text exchange with Joe Scarborough, and that Scarborough’s repeated attacks on Steve Bannon, not to mention some of these attacks on the president, clearly are being manipulated by Jared Kushner,” Stone said. “Any criticisms I have of the Trump administration, or any member thereof… are meant to be constructive, not destructive. But in this case, Joe Scarborough is no friend of the president, he revels in passing fake news.”

Stone went on to say that Kushner was particularly dangerous for the Trump administration because, as the husband of First Daughter Ivanka Trump, he’s “perhaps the one presidential aide who cannot be fired.”

Stone also said that Kushner was working overtime to smear top White House political strategist Steve Bannon, despite the fact that Kushner himself has a “very full” plate in handling “Middle Eastern peace and the China visit.”

