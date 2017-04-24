Trump lists failed travel ban as one of his biggest ‘achievements’ of first 100 days

Donald Trump (Screenshot/ABC News)

President Donald Trump has been nervous about media coverage marking his first 100 days in office, which is why he’s tried to preempt negative press by touting some of his administration’s top achievements.

As noted by CNN’s Jim Acosta, the White House on Monday sent out a list of “highlights” from Trump’s 100 days, and they included the failed travel ban that barred people from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

“On March 6th 2017, the president signed an executive order that implemented new protections for the United States against foreign terrorist entry,” the press release boasted.

WH lists Syrian strikes and travel ban among first 100 days highlights. pic.twitter.com/bCGGv7W32z — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 24, 2017

In fact, the executive order implementing the travel ban was shot down less than two weeks later by a federal judge in Hawaii, and the administration has so far had no success in overturning that ruling.

In addition to the failed travel ban, the administration also touted its airstrike on a Syrian airbase earlier this month as one of its successes.

“On April 6th 2017, the president ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria that was used to carry out chemical weapons attacks,” the White House said.

However, the strike against the airbase did little to hinder Syria’s ability to wage war, as it used the base to carry out more attacks just one day after the Trump-ordered airstrike.