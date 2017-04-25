Trump presses a red button affixed to the Oval Office desk when he wants a butler to bring him a Coke

President Donald Trump announces air strikes against Syria (YouTube/Screenshot)

When Donald Trump hankers for a good, old fashioned Coca-Cola, he pushes a red button that sits atop the iconic Resolute desk in the White House Oval Office, and a butler brings one to him, the Associated Press reports.

Trump has a button on his desk he can press and a butler brings him a Coke https://t.co/RbaJFTiiA1 pic.twitter.com/74lFLs4rvy — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) April 25, 2017

“A man accustomed to wealth and its trappings, Trump has embraced life in the Executive Mansion, often regaling guests with trivia about the historic decor,” the AP’s Julie Pace wrote in an article on Trump’s first 100 days in office. “With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president.”

The setup is an upgrade for the president, an avid Coke drinker, who used to “bellow toward his open office door,” for someone to “bring [me] a Coke and water, please!”

Trump’s red Coke button seems like an improvement on his old method pic.twitter.com/WltO2qK52Z — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) April 25, 2017

Coke is one part of the president’s extensive diet. One aide told Business Insider Trump’s campaign trail go-to’s were Domino’s, KFC and McDonald’s—brands that frequently appeared on Trump’s Instagram feed. And despite access to any food he could possible imagine, Trump reportedly prefers meatloaf and overcooked steak with ketchup to more decadent food options.

A diet of red meats and Coke is a far cry from that of his predecessor, Barack Obama, whose wife Michelle used to joke allowed himself only the “seven lightly salted almonds” for a snack. Despite this, the president’s doctor assured the public during the 2016 campaign that Trump is on top of his physical health.

“If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” Dr. Harold Bornstein, Trump’s physician for 25 years, said in a statement.

And, with his health beverage of choice just one button away, we can see why.