Trump snaps and calls CBS show ‘Deface the Nation’ after host points out policy reversals in first 100 days

David Edwards

30 Apr 2017 at 11:49 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks to John Dickerson (CBS/screen grab)

The president of the United States slurred a CBS News program by calling it “Deface the Nation” during an interview that was broadcast over the weekend after the host called out his numerous policy reversals during the first 100 days of his presidency.

While appearing on Face the Nation, President Donald Trump reluctantly admitted to host John Dickerson that being president was harder than he had anticipated.

“It’s always a challenge like life itself is a challenge,” Trump opined. “It’s very funny when the fake media goes out — which we call the mainstream media, which sometimes, I must say is you.”

“You mean, me personally?” Dickerson wondered.

“Your show, I love your show,” Trump quipped. “I call it ‘Deface the Nation’, but your show is sometimes not exactly correct.”

Watch the video below.

