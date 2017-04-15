Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s latest really low poll numbers and what they mean

NJ.com

15 Apr 2017 at 09:39 ET                   
President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

WASHINGTON — Fewer than 4 in 10 U.S. voters approve of President Donald Trump’s performance in office, according to a Marist College poll released after the bombing attack in Syria. They also expressed dissatisfaction with the way Trump was handling foreign policy, said the county’s international role was diminished under his administration, and said they had…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here are 19 politicians who have disgraced themselves while in office
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+