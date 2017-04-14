Quantcast

Trump’s old tweets come back to haunt him after White House decides to keep visitor logs a secret

Elizabeth Preza

14 Apr 2017 at 13:41 ET                   
Donald Trump and his team have been having difficulties adapting to the White House. (SAUL LOEB/AFP)

White House communications director Michael Dubke on Friday confirmed suspicions the Trump Administration will not disclose visitor logs of people visiting the complex, Time reports.

The decision reverses an Obama-era policy that disclosed more than 6 million records, Zeke Miller reports. According to Dubke, the decision is based off “the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.” Dubke also said most of the logs will not be subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.

Following a pattern of Trump doing things he used to criticize Obama for, tweets unearthed Friday showed the move is not only a reversal from the prior administration, but from his own prior stance on the matter.

Democrats introduced the Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act” (MAR-A-LAGO Act) last month to require the president disclose visitors at places where he “regularly conducts official business.” Friday’s news renewed calls for Congress to pass that bill.

