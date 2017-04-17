United Airlines faces more drama after a bride and groom were reportedly dragged off a flight by a US Marshal
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A couple was reportedly removed from a flight after moving to an empty row on a United Airlines flight. According to the Daily Mail, Michael Hohl and his fiancée Amber Maxwell were traveling to Costa Rica for their wedding on Saturday when they were asked to disembark after moving up to an empty row. When the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion