Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

United Airlines faces more drama after a bride and groom were reportedly dragged off a flight by a US Marshal

Rare

17 Apr 2017 at 07:53 ET                   
United admitted it was "an upsetting event" (AFP Photo/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)

A couple was reportedly removed from a flight after moving to an empty row on a United Airlines flight. According to the Daily Mail, Michael Hohl and his fiancée Amber Maxwell were traveling to Costa Rica for their wedding on Saturday when they were asked to disembark after moving up to an empty row. When the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Just like any other damn president’: Trump supporters are angry they’re not ‘winning’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+