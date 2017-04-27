Quantcast

United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger dragged from plane

Reuters

27 Apr 2017 at 15:28 ET                   
Dr. David Dao

United Airlines has a reached a settlement for an undisclosed sum with the passenger who was dragged from a Chicago flight earlier this month in an incident that sparked international outrage, an attorney for the passenger said on Thursday.

Dr. David Dao, a 69-year-old Vietnamese-American doctor, was hospitalized after Chicago aviation police dragged him from the plane to make space for four crew members on the flight from the city’s O’Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky.

(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)

