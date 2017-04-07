Quantcast

US attack killed nine civilians: Syrian state news agency

Reuters

07 Apr 2017 at 06:19 ET                   
Airstrike on Syria (Photo: screen capture)

Nine civilians including four children were killed in the U.S. missile attack on a Syrian airbase near the city of Homs on Friday, the Syrian state news agency said.

The SANA report said the civilians died in villages near the airbase. It said seven more people had been wounded and homes in the area had been badly damaged.

Earlier, Homs governor Talal Barazi said seven people had been killed in the attack. It was not immediately clear if these were separate casualty tolls.

(Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Andrew Roche)

