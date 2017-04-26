Quantcast

US House may consider bill to fund government for a week: source

Reuters

26 Apr 2017 at 14:52 ET                   
House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The U.S. House of Representative could move soon to consider a bill to fund the government for a week to avoid a shutdown at midnight on Friday and buy time to strike a deal for a long-term funding plan, a House Republican source said on Wednesday.

A one-week bill would give lawmakers “a little breathing room” to complete negotiations on broader legislation, the source said.

Democrats have said they would support a weeklong extension only if a deal on a longer-term plan was close to completion, and a senior House Republican suggested that was the case.

“We could get there today, we are not very far away,” Representative Tom Cole, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, told reporters.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Amanda Becker, writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

