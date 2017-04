US Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Department

Reuters 27 Apr 2017 at 18:54 ET

R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department.

Acosta, a former member of the National Labor Relations Board and dean of the Florida International University College of Law in Miami, was nominated in mid-February by President Donald Trump to be labor secretary.

The Senate confirmed Acosta by a 60-38 vote.

(Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)