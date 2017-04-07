Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Warplanes from Syrian base hit by US just carried out airstrikes in Homs

Elizabeth Preza

07 Apr 2017 at 15:20 ET                   
Image released by the US Navy shows the USS Porter launching cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from the Mediterranean early on April 7, 2017 (AFP Photo/Ford WILLIAMS)

Syrian warplanes took off from the airbase struck Thursday night by U.S. cruise missiles, Reuters reports.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the planes carried out strikes in rebel-held areas in the Homs countryside.

The Shayrat base was the target of a Tomahawk missile strike carried out by the United States late Thursday night, a direct response to reports the Syrian regime launched a chemical attack on its own citizens Tuesday morning.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Alex Jones brands Jared and Ivanka ‘enemies of the republic’ after Trump ally blames them for Syria strike
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+