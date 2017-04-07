Warplanes from Syrian base hit by US just carried out airstrikes in Homs
Syrian warplanes took off from the airbase struck Thursday night by U.S. cruise missiles, Reuters reports.
JUST IN: Syrian warplanes take off from air base hit by U.S., carry out strikes in Homs countryside – Syrian observatory for human rights
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the planes carried out strikes in rebel-held areas in the Homs countryside.
The Shayrat base was the target of a Tomahawk missile strike carried out by the United States late Thursday night, a direct response to reports the Syrian regime launched a chemical attack on its own citizens Tuesday morning.
