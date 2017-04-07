Warplanes from Syrian base hit by US just carried out airstrikes in Homs

Image released by the US Navy shows the USS Porter launching cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from the Mediterranean early on April 7, 2017 (AFP Photo/Ford WILLIAMS)

Syrian warplanes took off from the airbase struck Thursday night by U.S. cruise missiles, Reuters reports.

JUST IN: Syrian warplanes take off from air base hit by U.S., carry out strikes in Homs countryside – Syrian observatory for human rights — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 7, 2017

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the planes carried out strikes in rebel-held areas in the Homs countryside.

The Shayrat base was the target of a Tomahawk missile strike carried out by the United States late Thursday night, a direct response to reports the Syrian regime launched a chemical attack on its own citizens Tuesday morning.