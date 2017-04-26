WATCH: Fox News host makes oral sex joke about Ivanka moments after slamming liberals as anti-women

Jesse Watters (Photo: Screen capture)

Fox News co-host Jesse Watters called out “liberals” for claiming they respect women but booing and hissing when Ivanka Trump spoke in Germany.

Watters appeared on “The Five” Wednesday to point fingers at the left, but co-host Bob Beckel was quick to claim that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is actually much further right and generally surrounds herself with more right-leaning people. He encouraged the panel not to assume it was “the left.”

Still, Watters had one thing he liked about the Trump speech this week at the W20, it was the way she was “speaking into that microphone.” Seconds after he chastised those who didn’t respect women, he made a joke about Trump holding the microphone so close to her mouth.

Twitter lit up with comments, some even alleging that this is further evidence of the cultural of sexual harassment at Fox News.

The Jesse Waters on-air joke about Ivanka doesn't really dispel those employee claims that Fox News has a leering frat boy atmosphere, huh? — jimgeraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 26, 2017

Jesse Waters complains the Left doesn't respect Ivanka Trump and then in front of 2.5 million people intimates Ivanka was blowing her mike. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 26, 2017

Does…. does Jesse Waters think that's what a blow job looks like? https://t.co/i9zWbRlb2P — RJ (@bobismighty) April 26, 2017

The apple does not fall from the tree, wherein the apple in question is Bill O'Reilly's disappointing adult son Jesse Watters. — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) April 26, 2017

Waters disputes the claim, saying he was talking about Trump’s voice.

Here's @jessebwatters explanation as to why he was complimenting the way Ivanka Trump was "speaking into that microphone." pic.twitter.com/wxtFj2h1iJ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) April 26, 2017

Watch the exchange below:



WATCH: Jesse Watters made an oralsex joke about… by sarahburris