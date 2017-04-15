WATCH: Images and video of Berkeley violence flood Twitter [GRAPHIC]
Demonstrators both for and against President Donald Trump
America, 2017. Congratulations leftist American educators, you've managed to recreate Weimar, Germany pic.twitter.com/XkX6lL9jP3
— TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) April 15, 2017
” target=”_blank”>clashedin Berkeley, CA Saturday as protests have turned violent.
According to CNN, Berkeley Police issued a statement that said, “A large number of fights have occurred and numerous fireworks have been thrown in the crowds,” Berkeley police said in a statement. “There have also been numerous reports of pepper spray being used in the crowd.”
The Berkeley protest began as a so-called “Patriot’s Day” rally of Trump supporters, but counter-demonstrators quickly assembled and tempers began to flare.
Warning: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE
Protesters gathered around the country on Saturday to protest the Trump administration and demand that the former reality TV game show host reveal his tax returns to public scrutiny.
As the Berkeley protest turned violent, social media began to fill with videos taken at the scene.
Founder of white supremacist group @IdentityEvropa sucker punches a woman at Berkeley protest. https://t.co/GJ0DUetIby
— – (@PacificChorus) April 15, 2017
Absolutely chaotic scenes in Berkeley where pro- & anti-Trump protesters are clashing. @BuzzFeedNews also on scene: https://t.co/GHfElQPq6U pic.twitter.com/XX5mR0s7LC
— David Mack (@davidmackau) April 15, 2017
Calling these "alt-right" fools Nazis isn't hyperbole when they're throwing up actual Nazi salutes in #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/3BzLKDMTGe
— Brett Chamberlin (@99Brett) April 15, 2017
The far right are usually violently condescending toward women & afab people. In #Berkeley @NathanDamigo of @IdentityEvropa was just violent pic.twitter.com/yfVkHsxBr9
— New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) April 15, 2017
All this….. for what…. We fight. The elites laugh. Pro and anti-Trump protesters clash at rally in Berkeleyhttps://t.co/qgxwKo6fWi
— Where Phantom Dust @ (@Supa_Fresh_Sikh) April 15, 2017
What a mess. Still have yet to see a single officer… #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/kUp9Lv0Udd
— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) April 15, 2017