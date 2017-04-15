Quantcast

WATCH: Images and video of Berkeley violence flood Twitter [GRAPHIC]

David Ferguson

15 Apr 2017 at 19:23 ET                   
A pro-Trump protester punches a woman during violence in Berkeley, CA (Screen capture)

Demonstrators both for and against President Donald Trump

America, 2017. Congratulations leftist American educators, you've managed to recreate Weimar, Germany pic.twitter.com/XkX6lL9jP3

— TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) April 15, 2017

” target=”_blank”>clashed in Berkeley, CA Saturday as protests have turned violent.

According to CNN, Berkeley Police issued a statement that said, “A large number of fights have occurred and numerous fireworks have been thrown in the crowds,” Berkeley police said in a statement. “There have also been numerous reports of pepper spray being used in the crowd.”

The Berkeley protest began as a so-called “Patriot’s Day” rally of Trump supporters, but counter-demonstrators quickly assembled and tempers began to flare.

Warning: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE

Protesters gathered around the country on Saturday to protest the Trump administration and demand that the former reality TV game show host reveal his tax returns to public scrutiny.

As the Berkeley protest turned violent, social media began to fill with videos taken at the scene.

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
