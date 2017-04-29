Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump holds Pennsylvania rally to celebrate first 100 days

David Ferguson

29 Apr 2017 at 19:21 ET                   
Donald Trump speaking on July 16, 2015 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

President Donald Trump is speaking at a rally in Harrisburg, PA to mark his first 100 days in office on Saturday.

The president has opted out of attending the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a decision he announced weeks ago.

The dinner will air live from Washington later on Saturday. Comedian Samantha Bee is also hosting a gala for the press Saturday evening, the Not the White House Correspondents’ dinner, which will be broadcast at 10 p.m. on TBS.

Watch the video, embedded below:

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
