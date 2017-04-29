WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump holds Pennsylvania rally to celebrate first 100 days
President Donald Trump is speaking at a rally in Harrisburg, PA to mark his first 100 days in office on Saturday.
The president has opted out of attending the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a decision he announced weeks ago.
The dinner will air live from Washington later on Saturday. Comedian Samantha Bee is also hosting a gala for the press Saturday evening, the Not the White House Correspondents’ dinner, which will be broadcast at 10 p.m. on TBS.
Watch the video, embedded below:
