WATCH: President Trump addresses Syria bombing
President Donald Trump briefly met with reporters moments after the United States launched Tomahawk missiles at an airfield in Homs, Syria.
“Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children,” Trump said from Mar-a-Lago. “It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even babies, beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this brutal attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”
“There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons … and ignored the urging of the UN Security Council,” he continued. “The refugee crisis continues to deepen and the region continues to destabilize.”
Watch the video below:
