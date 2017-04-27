WATCH: Sean Spicer just blamed Trump’s Mike Flynn debacle on Obama

Sean Spicer (MSNBC/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to deflect questions about former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn by putting the blame on former President Barack Obama.

When asked about the process the Trump White House used to vet Flynn for potential conflicts of interest, Spicer said that the real problem lay in President Obama’s decision to appoint Flynn as the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2012 — despite the fact that the Obama administration forced Flynn out of his job just two years afterward.

Even though Flynn had been forced out of the DIA for regularly clashing with superiors, President Donald Trump decided to make Flynn his national security adviser — and then had to fire him shortly afterwards after he misled both the American public and Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his contacts with Russian government officials.

“His clearance was last reissued by the Obama administration in 2016 with full knowledge of his activities in 2015,” Spicer said. “All of that clearance was made by the Obama administration.”

Earlier this week, Spicer said that the Trump administration had no responsibility to maintain any paperwork related to Flynn’s hiring because Flynn had filled out those particular forms before the administration came into power in January.

