Student heckles Betsy DeVos on campus of Miami college: ‘They bought you a cabinet position’

Betsy DeVos testifies before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was confronted by a protester on Thursday who asked some pointed questions about about her brother Erik Prince and his dealings with the Russian government.

The Miami New Times said that DeVos “offered a sheepish wave” as she ducked into an elevator at Florida International University (FIU) while a student peppered her with questions.

“Secretary DeVos,” the man said, “can you tell us about your brother’s deal with the United Arab Emirates and the Russians to buy your cabinet position? Can you tell us about that?”

He went on, “Can you tell us about the deal to lift the Russian sanctions? They bought you a cabinet position, Madam Secretary. You don’t know anything about schools.”

Prince — founder of the mercenary military firm Blackwater, which changed its named to XE Security in 2009 and Academi in 2011 — is accused of trying to establish himself as a secret communications channel for Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to communicate without international scrutiny.

The former security contractor — who now lives in the UAE as a guest and employee of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in order to avoid extradition or arrest — relied upon connections within the UAE government to set up a meeting between himself and Putin. The meeting reportedly took place in the Seychelles Islands on Jan. 11.

Blackwater Security was accused of a number of atrocities and war crimes over its conduct in Iraq, including a 2007 incident in which drunk contractors fired automatic weapons into a crowd of civilians, killing 17 and wounding scores of others.

DeVos has spent years agitating against the U.S. public education system, which she says “secularizes” students and causes them to “turn away from Christ.” She has never worked or taught in a public school and is a fervent supporter of privately funded charter schools.

Watch the video, embedded below: