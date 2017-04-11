WATCH: Town hall attendees shout down Republican Rep. Joe Wilson with ‘you lie’ chant

Joe Wilson (R-SC) town hall (Photo: Screen capture)

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) is the notorious Congressman who shouted during President Barack Obama’s joint session of Congress in 2009. This week, however, it was Wilson’s constituents shouting back at him.

“I’ve also supported the local solicitor here, and the solicitor in Lexington all efforts to make sure that violence against women is fully enforced,” Wilson told the audience Monday night. The words were met with 200 people chanting “You lie! You lie!” for a solid 30 seconds, the Post and Courier reported.

Their response was likely due to the fact that Wilson voted against the 2013 reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

“I moved here from somewhere else,” said Aiken, South Carolina resident Dana Phillips. “If I had known before I moved here that this is the man who stood up in Washington, D.C., and yelled at our former president, I would not have moved here.”

Before the event, Wilson met with reporters to answer questions. When asked about President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb a Syrian airfield, Wilson said he would have been more than happy to support Obama’s efforts.

“I was very pleased by the President’s response,” Wilson said of Trump’s airstrike. “And I would have supported the prior president if he had acted, but he didn’t. Where chemical weapons are used, there should be immediate action. Because if we don’t, sadly it’s an opportunity for chemical weapons to be used around the world and, we know, ultimately, within the United States.”

In fact, Wilson spoke out against Obama acting on Syria, because he said that it was a distraction from Benghazi.

Wilson said he held the town hall because he wanted to “get a feel” for what his constituents were coming from. But he assumed the attendees would likely not be fans of his.

“I think he handled himself well. You’ve got to give him credit. It’s not an easy thing to do,” Wilson said. “I always learn a lot.”

Watch below: