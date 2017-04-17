‘We’re in the middle of an SNL skit, always’: Don Lemon resigns himself to Trump’s absurd administration

CNN's Don Lemon (Screengrab)

CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday resigned himself to the absurd reality of Donald Trump’s administration, lamenting, “We’re in the middle of an SNL skit. All of us. Always.”

Lemon was discussing Trump’s continued refusal to release his tax returns—something every president has done since since Richard Nixon.

“President Trump won’t be releasing his tax returns for 2016 or any other year, despite many promises to do so,” Lemon said. The CNN host then played a clip of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer telling ABC’s Jon Karl that Americans may “never” see the president’s tax returns.

“I’d have to get back to you about that,” Spicer said during Monday’s press briefing. “We’re still under audit,” he added.

Lemon said Spicer’s words mean we “probably won’t ever” see Trump’s returns. “I think you might agree with me right, not ever?” he continued, turning to his guests, the Wall Street Journal’s Shelby Holliday and former George W. Bush ethics lawyer Richard Painter.

“It felt a little bit like we were watching an SNL skit, maybe,” Holliday said.

“We are,” Lemon replied. “Trust me, we’re in the middle of an SNL skit. All of us. Always.”

Painter later noted Trump flouts 40-plus years of presidential tradition and transparency “cause he feels like it,” adding available evidence suggests he “might not be paying very much by the way of taxes at all.”

Painter also said it’s likely Democrats will refuse to work with Trump on tax policy if he continues to refuse to release his returns.

Lemon congratulated Painter on making a “very interesting point,” suggesting, “It’s like ah, what gives? How do you do that?”

Watch the video below, via CNN: