White House assures Democrats it will continue to pay Obamacare subsidies: source
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The White House has assured Democrats it will keep paying subsidies for low-income Americans receiving healthcare coverage under Obamacare, removing a key sticking point in talks over a government funding bill, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Wednesday.
The Trump administration had threatened to cut off the payments unless Democrats agreed to provide funding for a wall on the border with Mexico, but Democrats made clear they would not support a bill that funded the wall.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Peter Cooney)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion