Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

White House assures Democrats it will continue to pay Obamacare subsidies: source

Reuters

26 Apr 2017 at 15:37 ET                   
Activists protest against the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare during a rally in Freedom Plaza in Washington March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The White House has assured Democrats it will keep paying subsidies for low-income Americans receiving healthcare coverage under Obamacare, removing a key sticking point in talks over a government funding bill, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration had threatened to cut off the payments unless Democrats agreed to provide funding for a wall on the border with Mexico, but Democrats made clear they would not support a bill that funded the wall.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Peter Cooney)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Alright I’m done with you’: PA Republican snaps at woman journalist over Planned Parenthood question
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+