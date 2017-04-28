White House considering options for removing ‘pain in the a**’ staffer Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian Gorka speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

The Trump administration is considering options to relocate national security aide Sebastian Gorka from the White House to another federal agency, the Daily Beast reports.

One senior administration official told the Daily Beast that Gorka—a controversial figure in the Trump White House—is no longer apart of the day-to-day decisions on the National Security Council. Another official described Gorka’s departure as imminent. The White House is reportedly looking to move him to a position that does not require security clearance.

Gorka stirred controversy when it was revealed he was involved with far-right group on Hungary that the State Department alleges was “under the direction of the Nazi Government of Germany” during WWII.

One official told the Daily Beast that Gorka’s transfer has been “a pain in the ass.”

Gorka also reportedly lied about his credentials, which includes a Ph.D in political science. According to Andrew Reynolds, a professor of political science at UNC who did extensive research on Gorka’s education, the national security aide’s Ph.D “is about as legitimate as if he had been awarded it by Trump University.”