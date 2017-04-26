White House readies executive order to quit NAFTA: administration official

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on prior to signing financial services executive orders at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A draft executive order that would withdraw the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement is under consideration, a senior administration official said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report from Politico.

It is unclear whether the order will be enacted by President Donald Trump, who has accused NAFTA – a trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada – of undermining U.S. jobs.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Chance)