White House readies executive order to quit NAFTA: administration official
A draft executive order that would withdraw the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement is under consideration, a senior administration official said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report from Politico.
It is unclear whether the order will be enacted by President Donald Trump, who has accused NAFTA – a trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada – of undermining U.S. jobs.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Chance)
