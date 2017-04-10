Quantcast

Wife of arrested Russian hacker: ‘The virus my husband allegedly created was related to Trump’s victory’

David Edwards

10 Apr 2017 at 12:01 ET                   
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photos by: Evan El-Amin and Shutterstock)

The wife of an alleged Russian hacker has revealed that her husband’s recent arrest is linked to President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Pyotr Levashov was arrested in Spain under a U.S. international warrant on Friday. The Justice Department declined to provide details because the case is under seal.

Levashov’s wife, Maria Levashova, told RT that the arrest is related to Russia’s interference in the U.S. election.

“I asked for a warrant or some papers, they said they showed them to my husband,” she recalled, according to a translation. “With my husband, I talked in the commissariat by phone, he said that he was shown some piece of paper in Spanish without a seal and his photo in poor quality. Something was said about the fact that the virus my husband allegedly created was related to Trump’s victory in the elections.”

(h/t: Share Blue)

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
