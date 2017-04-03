‘You get the documents’ and ‘tell him to go f*ck himself’: Russian spy claims Carter Page met with him to pass intel

Carter Page (Photo: Screen capture)

Carter Page, a former Donald Trump campaign adviser, met with a Russian spy in New York City in 2013 and handed over documents to the foreign official, BuzzFeed reports.

A court filing by the U.S. government described the meeting between Page and Russian intelligence operative Victor Podobnyy, the latter of which was charge for acting “as a unregistered agents of a foreign government.”

A transcript describes Podobnyy discussing an attempt to recruit “Male-1,” who BuzzFeed identified as Page. In the transcript, Podobnyy explains how he went about trying to recruit “Male-1”:

“[Male-1] wrote that he is sorry, he went to Moscow and forgot to check his inbox, but he wants to meet when he gets back,” Podobnyy said, according to BuzzFeed. “I think he is an idiot and forgot who I am…He got hooked on Gazprom thinking that if they have a project, he could rise up. I also promised him a lot…this is intelligence method to cheat, how else to work with foreigners? You promise a favor for a favor. You get the documents from him and tell him to go fuck himself.”

