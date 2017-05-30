A battle-weary Kushner spends five hours a day in meetings with the president: report

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner (via Creative Commons).

With all eyes on President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner amid allegations that he attempted to establish an unorthodox back-channel with Russians during the presidential transition, a Wall Street Journal report reveals just how many eggs Kushner has in his basket.

“Mr. Kushner’s responsibilities include Middle East peace, relations with Mexico and China, and modernizing government—along with serving as a sounding board and confidant of the president,” the Journal reports. “He spends about five to six hours a day in meetings with Mr. Trump.”

According to the Journal, Kushner’s “vast” portfolio reportedly hasn’t slowed down as the White House attempts to control media probes into Kushner’s reported meeting to establish a Kremlin back-channel, as well as his meeting on an undisclosed topic with a Russian banker sanctioned by the U.S. in 2014.

White House aides also told the Journal that “for all the media focus on Mr. Kushner’s Russia conversations, he still hasn’t been contacted by investigators.”

Kushner’s lawyer has also publicly said the president’s son-in-law is “willing to cooperate in the probe”.

Read the entire report on the White House’s post-trip scramble to contain the Russia collusion story via the Journal.