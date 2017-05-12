Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A massive, unidentified sea monster is decomposing off the coast of Indonesia

Elizabeth Preza

12 May 2017 at 17:30 ET                   
Via Twitter (@nicktheandersen)

An massive unidentified sea creature is decomposing of the coast of the Seram Island in Indonesia, The Jakarta Globe reports.

The remains were discovered by local Asrul Tuanakota,who stumbled upon the decaying carcass Tuesday evening. Australia’s news.com.au reports the creature has been dead for at least three days.

Lab tests are underway to confirm the species; while the Jakarta Globe reports the remains are likely those of a giant squid, a co-ordinator of Indonesia’s Marine and Coastal Resources Management said they resembled a whale. Three marine experts similarly told the Huffington Post the carcass appears to be a whale’s.

“Giant squid are invertebrates and there are clearly bones visible (jaw, skull, vertebrate) so I am very comfortable saying it’s some type of rorqual whale,” Regina Asmutis-Silvia, executive director of Whale and Dolphin Conservation, told the Huffington Post.

Watch video of this massive creature’s remains below, via YouTube:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Who’s in charge of this country?’: Ex-FBI agent worries that Trump is just ‘watching TV and tweeting’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+