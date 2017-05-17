‘Absolutely hypocritical’: C-SPAN caller wallops Joe ‘You Lie’ Wilson for telling Dems to give Trump a chance

David Edwards 17 May 2017 at 09:41 ET

Rep. Joe Wilson, the South Carolina Republican who yelled “You lie!” during President Barack Obama’s 2009 State of the Union address, was slammed by a C-SPAN caller on Wednesday after he insisted that voters should give President Donald Trump a chance.

“The level of discourse should be more positive,” Wilson said on Wednesday’s edition of Washington Journal. “In February of 2009, President Obama came to the Capitol Building and spoke to the Republican conference. And he announced at that time that he would be making every issue to address the deficit.”

“I gave him the benefit of the doubt for three months,” the GOP lawmaker insisted. “For three months, I said, ‘Hey, hope and change, we’re going to address the deficit.’ But that’s not what happened.”

Wilson argued that “you give a new person in office an opportunity to serve and give the benefit of the doubt, understanding that we’re here to represent the American people and not our political party.”

The next caller, a Democrat from Michigan, took issue with Wilson’s statement.

“I find your presentation to be absolutely just hypocritical,” the caller said. “You’re the same person who yelled ‘You lie!’ to the president when he was making a speech on the floor. And here you support Donald Trump who is totally incompetent knows nothing and is about to get us into another war. His whole approach to North Korea is stupid.”

“Here he is giving away secrets to the Russians in the Oval Office!” the caller continued. “And you give him you unqualified support.”

Before ending the call, the caller added that Wilson should have resigned after he heckled President Obama in 2009.

Wilson responded by saying that he was “very, very pleased” with President Trump.

“The appointments that he’s made, beginning with Mike Pence, is gee whiz as vice president,” Wilson remarked. “America is so fortunate.”

Wilson also panned the investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election as a way for Democrats to excuse Hillary Clinton’s loss.

“Democrats should be asking, ‘What kind of campaign was this? What happened to $1.2 billion. I know if my party misspent $1.2 billion, I would want to do an inquiry and make sure we don’t do that again.”

