Al Franken unloads on Mitch McConnell — who he blames for health care ‘disaster’

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) (Photo: Screen capture)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tried to tell Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) isn’t to blame for the dysfunction in Washington, D.C. Franken wasn’t having it.

“The fact that McConnell is going to a group of 13 Republicans behind closed doors, that to me is the very wrong way to do it,” Franken said about the GOP plans for health care. “This is a disaster, what came from the House anyway. I think this needs to be opened in a bipartisan way. I don’t think they are going to get the 50. He has said that; he doesn’t know if they will get the 50. I hope they start sooner rather than later. This is incredibly important.”

Franken, who sits on the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee, told Scarborough he wants it to be bipartisan after the “Morning Joe” host wondered why the bill couldn’t be.

“It’s one-sixth of the economy,” Scarborough said about healthcare. “Why can’t Republicans and Democrats get together and say, let’s figure this out together? What is the problem?”

“Ask Mitch McConnell,” Franken said flatly.

“It’s not just Mitch McConnell’s fault,” Scarborough insisted.

“It is right now,” Franken replied.

Franken also noted that the one question he gets asked most often is whether being a senator is as much fun as working on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Of course not,” he said. But he did admit that his job as a senator is more rewarding because he can “help somebody.” He cited one of his first acts as an elected official working to get service dogs for veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq.

