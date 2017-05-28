‘Anti-feminist’ Kellyanne Conway reveals how she uses her ‘femininity’ to influence Trump

Kellyanne Conway (Photo: Screen capture)

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway thinks her gender “has helped [her] with the president,” in part because she’s able to “respectfully” and “deferentially” tell Donald Trump her opinions.

Conway made the comments while speaking with Business Insider about what it’s like to work with Trump—who’s made a range of sexist and offensive comments about females and once insisted women “get it better” than men.

Conway argued that Trump’s cabinet—which is largely comprised of white men—doesn’t give a clear indication of where the president’s priorities lie.

“Attaching a hard and fast number to it is not as relevant as the contributions that are made by the women who are at the table,” Conway said.

Conway—who describes herself as “post-feminist, anti-feminist, a non-feminist,” because she believes feminism is “anti-male”—said she gets frustrated when the media doesn’t show her as an active participant in the Trump administration.

“It’s like, well, I was sitting next to the cameraman, so I was right there, but I’m not in the shot,” Conway said, “But that doesn’t mean that those men haven’t heard from the females.”

“We’re heard and we’re seen and we’re listened to and we are sought out and sought after for our opinions and our judgment and our ideas and our insight,” she promised.

Conway went on to insist her gender has helped with Trump because she’s “actually unafraid to express [her] mind.”

“But I do it very respectfully,” she said. “Very respectfully and very deferentially.”

Conway further explained “there’s a femininity that is attached to the way one carries herself or the way one executes on her duties.”

“I don’t consider [Trump] my peer, he is my boss and he is my elder,” Conway said, explaining why she doesn’t refer to the president by his first name. “That has actually allowed me, in my view, to respectfully but forcefully express my opinion on certain matters.”

Conway went on to describe why she loves using the word “sexist.”

“It’s the word that the left and the Democrats and Hillary Clinton folks love to employ against everyone who doesn’t support her,” Conway insisted.

“Of course sexism exists,” Conway said, “but it usually doesn’t exist for a woman who was the former first lady of the United States of America, has a Yale law degree, and was the secretary of state and United States senator.”