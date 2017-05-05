Arrests have been made in another Facebook Live murder, and this time two teenage girls are the culprits
Two unidentified, Canadian teenage girls, 16 and 17, have been arrested on second-degree murder charges after allegedly filming a Facebook Live video featuring them beating a fellow student to death. The girls, both students at Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School, shared the disturbing video on their Facebook pages and in a private instant messaging app. The footage…
