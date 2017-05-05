Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Arrests have been made in another Facebook Live murder, and this time two teenage girls are the culprits

Rare

05 May 2017 at 00:30 ET                   
Serena McKay killed on Facebook Live by two teen girls (Photo: Facebook/Rare)

Two unidentified, Canadian teenage girls, 16 and 17, have been arrested on second-degree murder charges after allegedly filming a Facebook Live video featuring them beating a fellow student to death. The girls, both students at Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School, shared the disturbing video on their Facebook pages and in a private instant messaging app. The footage…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Reporters are openly f*cking with Spicer’: Seth Meyers hilariously taunts a White House ‘detached from reality’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+