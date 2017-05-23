Bernie Sanders: ‘The Republican Party is really a right-wing extremist’ party

Bernie Sanders (Screenshot/Salt+Light)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said this week that the Republican Party under President Donald Trump is actually a “right-wing extremist” party.

The German newspaper Die Zeit asked Sanders about the troubling political climate in the United States.

“The Republican Party is really right-wing extremist,” Sanders said, according to a translation provided by Google.

“I can only say to our European friends that we are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to give this man a strong opposition,” Sanders told the paper. “I think we’re making progress.”

The former Democratic presidential candidate also said that Trump had “incredibly strong grassroots opposition,” adding, “and I believe this will increase.”